Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $212.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

