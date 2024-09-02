Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,673 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 367.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 998,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after acquiring an additional 784,873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 330,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,102 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1,489.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS:PMAY opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

