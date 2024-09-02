Drive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 61,940 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

