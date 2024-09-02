Drive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in General Mills by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $74.45.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

