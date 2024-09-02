Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1,073.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 485,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 411,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

