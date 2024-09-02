Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $253.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $253.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

