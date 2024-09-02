Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $33.90.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.