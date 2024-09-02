Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,880,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $49.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

