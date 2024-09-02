DS Smith Plc (DITHF) to Issue Dividend of $12.00 on October 4th

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 12.00 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
DS Smith Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.35.
DS Smith Company Profile
