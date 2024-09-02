DS Smith Plc (DITHF) to Issue Dividend of $12.00 on October 4th

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 12.00 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

DS Smith Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

