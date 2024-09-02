Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Post Q4 2026 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duluth in a research report issued on Friday, August 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Duluth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Duluth from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $4.06 on Monday. Duluth has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth $38,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 25.0% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

