DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Cut by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $84.25 on Monday.

DD stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

