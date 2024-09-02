Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Eastern Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

EBC stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

