eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,492 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of eBay by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,169 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,178 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in eBay by 30.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 46,343 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

