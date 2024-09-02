eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 64,809 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

