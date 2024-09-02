Edap Tms S.A. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Edap Tms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edap Tms’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.45. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

