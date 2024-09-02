Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Edgewell Personal Care has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $40.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

