Edward H. Frank Sells 995 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADI opened at $234.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day moving average of $212.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

