Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.96 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,321,988. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

