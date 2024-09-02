eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.33 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.14 ($0.08). 1,874,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,892,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.87 ($0.08).

eEnergy Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.23.

About eEnergy Group

(Get Free Report)

eEnergy Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.