Elementis (LON:ELM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.60

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.60 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 161.60 ($2.13), with a volume of 83969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Elementis alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Elementis

Elementis Price Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £954.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Elementis’s payout ratio is -6,000.00%.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.