Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $38,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 897,283 shares of company stock valued at $805,651,743 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $960.02 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $892.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $822.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

