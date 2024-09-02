Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,432 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 897,283 shares of company stock worth $805,651,743 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $960.02 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $822.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

