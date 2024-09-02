Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Enpro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Enpro has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enpro to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NPO opened at $160.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,148.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. Enpro has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $176.13.

Insider Activity

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Enpro had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.