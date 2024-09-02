Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Enservco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Further Reading

