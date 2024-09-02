Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,761,000 after buying an additional 142,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

