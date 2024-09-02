Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $63.15 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Envestnet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after buying an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 479.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 692,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,343,000 after purchasing an additional 573,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,319,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $21,829,000.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

