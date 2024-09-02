EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 186,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $128.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

