EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Down 5.9% in August

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 186,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

