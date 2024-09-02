EQB Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.00 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$105.67.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB stock opened at C$95.38 on Monday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$66.41 and a 52 week high of C$98.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

