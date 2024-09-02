EQB Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$325.00 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%.
EQB Stock Performance
EQB stock opened at C$95.38 on Monday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$66.41 and a 52 week high of C$98.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.
EQB Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.33%.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
