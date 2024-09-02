Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.12. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.6 %

CM opened at $58.44 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.652 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 53.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,237,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,331,000 after buying an additional 1,395,600 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $8,221,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,091.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 244,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

