Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kohl’s Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Kohl’s Stock Performance
Shares of KSS stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.
Kohl’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.
Institutional Trading of Kohl’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
