Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GMS Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GMS in a report released on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GMS’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GMS’s FY2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMS. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $86.79 on Monday. GMS has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in GMS by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

