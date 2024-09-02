Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Haemonetics Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Haemonetics has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6,573.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,267,000 after acquiring an additional 836,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.