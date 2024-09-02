Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,330 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after buying an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 244,223 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $171.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

