Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,004 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,210,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,036.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

