Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,461 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 9.1% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 56.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %

PAYX opened at $131.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average is $122.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

