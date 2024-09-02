Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $54.84 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $660.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

