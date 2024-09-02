Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 10,325 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of Postal Realty Trust worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 87.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,086 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 67.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 8,856 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,862. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a PE ratio of 144.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 960.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

