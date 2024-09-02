Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,451 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 135,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

