Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,022 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,869,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 433.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $986,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $107.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

