Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,722 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

