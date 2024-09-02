Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total value of $1,060,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $252.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.44 and a 200-day moving average of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

