Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,392 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after purchasing an additional 156,339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

