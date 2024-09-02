Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 115,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,270,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 32,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:CALF opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.