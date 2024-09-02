Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $574,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

