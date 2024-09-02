Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $645,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $170.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.02. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $118.39 and a 52-week high of $181.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

