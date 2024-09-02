Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $671,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $130.41 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

