Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $692,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,129.97 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,084.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,065.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

