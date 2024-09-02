Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $706,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

TXN stock opened at $214.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.51 and a 200-day moving average of $186.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

