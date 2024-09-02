Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $715,000 Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

CGXU stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

